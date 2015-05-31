Inside the Eighth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic with Mindy Kaling, Emma Roberts, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and More

Stars are riding high into the start of summer! Celebrities turned out in full force for the eighth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey, co-hosted by polo player Nacho Figueras on Saturday afternoon. Ruth Wilson, Mindy Kaling, and Freida Pinto were among those who donned their summery best and headed to the match, which benefited City Harvest and donated all excess food to local community programs in need.

Among over 7,000 polo watchers, the stars (who sipped Veuve champagne, natch, while watching from the VIP tent) were ready to stomp the divots and let loose. And really, what more could you ask for from a sunny day filled with ponies, sunhats, and free-flowing bubbly?

“I’m excited for a little afternoon champagne,” Maggie Gyllenhaal told InStyle. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had that.” While the actress admitted that she wasn’t too familiar with the rules of polo, she was fully in the spirit of all things equestrian. “I like riding horses—I’ve gone horseback riding with my husband in Costa Rica. I’m alright at it, but I’ve just never been a part of the culture.” One aspect with which Gyllenhaal is fully on board? The fashion. “I do like the equestrian clothes—the boots and the tailored tweed jackets,” she said.

Gyllenhaal wasn’t the only star naive to the rules of the day’s main event. Andrew Rannells, who sang the national anthem before the start of the match, revealed that he didn’t quite brush up on his polo facts before heading to the park, either. “My knowledge of polo is pretty limited to Pretty Woman,” said the Girls star. “I feel like I’m just going to catch up quickly and see what’s going on—I’ll be watching for Nacho and go with that.”

Another newbie at this year’s match? Emma Roberts. Before chatting with Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson inside the VIP tent, Roberts revealed that she was just thrilled to have a day to kick back and relax with her gal pals. “I brought my best friend with me, and a bunch of our girlfriends are going to be here,” she said. “We’re excited to watch the match, hang out and catch up. I’ve been working the past couple of months [on Scream Queens], so it’s nice to have the weekend off—and it’s a beautiful summer day.”

Another first-time attendee, Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco was ready to get the celebration started. “To me, it’s all about the experience and doing things for the first time,” she said. But Polanco, who posed for a snap with rapper 50 Cent, revealed that she’s been around ponies in the past. “I love horses,” she said. “I rode my first horse at Sunset Ranch in Hollywood two years ago.”

As for Mindy Kaling, InStyle’s June cover girl was just happy to be invited. “Thank you for assuming that I could have gone here before,” she deadpanned in true comedic style. “That makes me feel really classy.”

