Our Favorite Accessory at the Emmys? Mindy Kaling's Personalized Sparkly Clutch

Mindy Kaling knows exactly how to bring a dose of personality to anything she touches, and her look at tonight’s Emmy Awards is no exception. Dressed in a gorgeous yellow gown designed by Salvador Perez, the man responsible for the killer wardrobe on her hit show The Mindy Project, the beauty was nothing but resplendent as she strutted her way across the red carpet. Yes, her floor-length train and smartly embellished sleeves shone just as bright as the geometric earrings she wore, but it’s her clutch that’s captivating everyone’s attention. In tune with the gilded turn she took tonight, Kaling happily accessorized her ensemble with one of Edie Parker’s signature acrylic box clutches. And while the classic shape of the piece is a standout, it’s the words emblazoned across its façade that we love.

Damn @edie_parker, my #Emmys clutch is hella on point. Thank you!! A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 20, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

“Damn @edie_parker, my #Emmys clutch is hella on point. Thank you!!” she wrote as the caption for a close-up Instagram shot of her accessory. Well done, Mindy.

