4 Design Tips Mindy Kaling Used to Create an Office Space That Was Totally Her

When Mindy Kaling needed an office upgrade, designer Nathan Turner swooped in to create a vibrant refuge.

Turner's Tips for Office Decor: 

1. First and foremost: The most important thing to remember is that your office is a working environment. So it’s crucial to keep it practical and useful.

2. Office politics: Don’t get too personal. Save that for home!

3. Keep it on the down low: Steer clear of “important,” big-ticket items that are too pricey. You’re the boss; don’t be too extravagant!

4. Kick it up with color: People feel happy in pleasing spaces, so have fun accessorizing with brightly colored throw pillows and lamps.

