4 Design Tips Mindy Kaling Used to Create an Office Space That Was Totally Her

This article originally appeared on Domino. For more stories like this, visit Domino.com.
When Mindy Kaling needed an office upgrade, designer Nathan Turner swooped in to create a vibrant refuge.
Turner's Tips for Office Decor:
1. First and foremost: The most important thing to remember is that your office is a working environment. So it’s crucial to keep it practical and useful.
2. Office politics: Don’t get too personal. Save that for home!
3. Keep it on the down low: Steer clear of “important,” big-ticket items that are too pricey. You’re the boss; don’t be too extravagant!
4. Kick it up with color: People feel happy in pleasing spaces, so have fun accessorizing with brightly colored throw pillows and lamps.
