Mindy Kaling Wows in a Bold Color-Block Number at the Cannes Film Festival

Our June cover star is gorgeous! Mindy Kaling stunned at the premiere of Inside Out during the the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival today, and we couldn't take our eyes off her bold two-piece number. The actress wowed in a bright Salvador Perez crop top and violet-hued skirt complete with train, thigh-high slit, and 3,000 hand-sewn crystals. She topped off her look with an assortment of sparkling L’Dezen by Payal Shah jewels and metallic silver sandals.

Kaling's smile on the red carpet comes as no surprise because she has a lot to celebrate—not only does she lend her voice to the upcoming Disney Pixar movie that hits theaters this summer, but her show The Mindy Project was just picked up by Hulu for a full fourth season.

However, Kaling wasn't the only well-dressed star at the event—see what Eva Longoria, Amy Poehler, Nina Agdal, and more stars wore in our gallery.

