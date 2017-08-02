Mindy Kaling Takes Her Baby Bump to Work in a Colorful Floral Dress

Mama on the move! Mindy Kaling and her baby bump were spotted filming a scene for the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Kaling, 38, concealed her growing bump in a yellow rose print frock, and shielded herself from the sun with an oversize umbrella. The first-time mom finished her TV-ready look with a braided side pony and a summery pink lip. Despite her best efforts to downplay it, the Wrinkle in Time actress couldn't hide that telltale pregnancy glow.

The funny lady shocked the world—and Oprah—when she announced she was five-months pregnant just a few weeks ago. Though she's yet to confirm the identity of the baby's father, Kaling has always been open about her plans to become a mother. Back in 2015, Kaling told InStyle about her feelings towards becoming a parent and how her mother's passing in 2012 was a major influence.

"I don't have a particular urge to get married, but I do know with certainty that I want to have kids, because my relationship with her was so special," she spoke of her late mom in the June 2015 cover story.

Congrats again, Mindy! You're looking great.