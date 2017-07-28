Mindy Kaling Debuted Her Baby Bump in an Elegant LBD on the Red Carpet

Mindy Kaling's baby bump made an elegant entrance on the red carpet.

On Thursday night, the Mindy Project actress debuted her expectant belly during press rounds, alongside Seth Rogen and Tracy Morgan, at the Television Critics Association conference—her first official appearance since news of her pregnancy broke just over a week ago.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty for Hulu

The comedian chose to wrap her burgeoning bump in a classic cocktail dress that's the LBD of our dreams by La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni ($750, neimanmarcus.com). The glowing mom-to-be took the form-fitting sheath up a notch with a flattering bateau neckline and grommet detailing along the mesh bubble sleeves and patch pockets.

The real head-turner of the evening was Kaling's va-va-voom beauty look, which consisted of side-swept bombshell waves styled over one shoulder, smoky eyes, and crimson lips. Delicate silver jewelry decorated the star's wrists and ears, while a pair of black pumps with a hint of shine on the ankle straps really upped the ante.

While we were busy swooning over the funny woman's first foray into red carpet maternity dressing, the star also offered up another big bombshell about the upcoming season of her show. "We just have such a good finale that we've known about for awhile," Kaling teased. She also revealed that this season of The Mindy Project will air a "mom-shaming" episode that we're sure will resonate with plenty of new mothers.

"The episode is a little bit about mom shaming and that's cool," she explained at the event. "It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines."