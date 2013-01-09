Mindy and Zooey's Fun FOX Night, Plus More Parties!

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP
InStyle Staff
Jan 09, 2013 @ 4:23 pm

Mindy Kaling and New Girl Zooey Deschanel (in Naeem Khan) stuck together at the 2013 Winter Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, which includes panels and talks announcing news from networks like FOX, NBC, and more. FOX just announced that next season of Mindy's show The Mindy Project will include a guest appearance by Seth Rogen, who is currently starring in The Guilt TripSee more stars at this week's biggest parties in the gallery!

MORE:• Found It! Zooey Deschanel’s Two-Tone Dress• Olivia Munn Guest Stars on Goop New Girls‘ Max Greenfield on Tom Ford

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!