Milo Ventimiglia Has Some Thoughts About a Second Gilmore Girls Revival and You Probably Won't Like Them

It’s been nearly two decades since Gilmore Girls first premiered, and more than two years since its four-part revival (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life) dropped on Netflix — and I know, Oy with the reboots already, but somehow, the saga still feels incomplete.

Of course, A Year in the Life’s final moments didn’t exactly provide closure (spoiler: Rory’s pregnant and we don’t know who the father is). Anyone on Team Jess (i.e. the correct team) was eager to fantasize a scenario in which Milo Ventimiglia’s reformed bad boy fathered Rory’s baby, but Ventimiglia himself crushed those dreams in the summer of 2017 when he straight up said, “it’s not Jess’s kid.”

OK, fine, but we can still hope that Rory and Jess find their way back to each other, perhaps in a second revival?

Image zoom Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Milo “Crusher of Dreams” Ventimiglia strikes again:

“To be honest, I don’t know that it serves anyone, or the story, to tell anymore within that world,” the Second Act star told InStyle about a potential reboot. But don’t lose all hope. “If [show-runners Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino] were to say to me ‘Hey, we’ve got something going on’ — it could be Gilmore, but it could also be anything else, [Marvelous Mrs. Maisel] … Anything else — and wanted me on board, I’d of course listen to them.”

P.S. I feel it's important to note that when I (very casually and confidently) asked the above question, Milo laughed and said, "I feel like this is such a personal question for you." He wasn't wrong.

Yo, Amy, we know you’re busy polishing all those Emmys, but Stars Hollow really needs you.