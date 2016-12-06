Watch Milo Ventimiglia Do 9 Push-Ups with Ellen DeGeneres on His Back

Just when you thought Milo Ventimiglia couldn’t get any hotter, he just proved that he’s basically the hulk. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the talk show host couldn’t help but gush over his sculpted body.

“When I’m hugging you, you’re, like, solid,” she told the 39-year-old actor, referencing a scene on This Is Us where he did push-ups with his on-screen son on his back. Ventimiglia revealed that when the cameras stopped rolling, the impressive displays of athletic ability didn’t stop.

“Backstage we thought, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be funny if we put [co-star Sterling K. Brown] on my back and see how many push-ups I can do?’ Which turned into, ‘Hey, let’s put Sterling on Justin Hartley’s back,’ and, ‘Hey, let’s put Justin on Sterling’s back,’” he said, showing a clip from backstage with his co-stars. “That’s me doing push-ups with my adult son on my back. We could do some push-ups here if you want to,” he told DeGeneres.

“I’d love to get on your back while you do a push-up,” she said, hopping onto Ventimiglia for a “ride.”

Haven’t done this in a while. (Thanks, @MiloAnthonyVentimiglia, for the ride.) A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Dec 5, 2016 at 5:46pm PST

After nine impressive push-ups, DeGeneres hopped off and tried to put the studly actor on her back. Needless to say, it didn’t go quite as well.

Watch the hilarious video at top and wish you had those abs.