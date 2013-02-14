Milly's Electric Blue Coat: Sketch to Reality

Milly by Michelle Smith's fall collection debuted at New York Fashion Week yesterday—and we have your behind-the-scenes look here! The designer gave us a sneak peek at her fall collection with this sketch of an electric blue coat over a blue and orange tartan dress, finished with black booties. And she wasn't the only person to use that color combination yesterday: The Michael Kors collection used the same peach and denim tones. Consider this your color trend alert for fall!

