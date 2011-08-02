Milly’s New Store Offers Custom Bridal Boutique

Milly designer Michelle Smith recently opened her first U.S. store in New York—a celebration in itself—and even more exciting, it features an in-store bridal boutique for those who want to wear the label for their wedding (and especially all of the rehearsal dinners, showers, and events leading up to it). Brides-to-be will find 12 limited-edition styles at the store, from short reception-ready dresses to long wedding gowns hand-crafted from silk, satin, lace, and sateen. “The girl who comes to me is looking for something that you won’t find anywhere else,” Smith told InStyle.com. “With larger companies, a dress becomes very common and recognizable. Here, you’re looking at a dress that might be one of a kind, and girls like the exclusivity.”

VISIT THE BOUTIQUE: Each dress is custom-made and cut to order. Shorter styles start at $365; gowns fall in the $1,000-plus range. To book an appointment with Michelle Smith or one of her consultants, call 212-395-9100. Visit the boutique at 900 Madison Avenue, at 73rd St.

