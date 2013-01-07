Milly for Banana Republic: Coming May 2013

Banana Republic has gone mod with Mad Men and 19th-century with Anna Karenina for its collaborations—and now it’s getting some modern preppy inspiration from Milly! The retailer announced today that they teamed up with Milly designer Michelle Smith for a capsule collection set to hit stores this summer. Inspired by the easy-breezy lifestyle of the Hamptons, the lineup contains 46 pieces for women and 16 items for men (this also counts as Smith's first-ever foray into menswear design). The items feature six of Milly's classic prints, as well as one never-before-seen pattern created just for the collection. The women's offerings include woven colorblock maxi dresses, embroidered mini-skirts, and patterned shorts—ranging in price from $45 to $175—in summer colors like lime, coral, and navy, as well as accessories like jewelry, handbags, and lightweight scarves, which range from $39.50 to $130. Menswear runs from $25 to $65. The line will be available in May 2013, both online and in stores.

Plus, see Banana's Anna Karenina collection!

MORE:• Stars In Milly• Learn More About the Anna Karenina Movie• Banana Republic’s New Mad Men Collection