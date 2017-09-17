Millie Bobby Brown's Emmys Look Is Angel-Ballerina #Goals

On a scale of one to 10, Millie Bobby Brown’s 2017 Emmys look is an 11 (sorry, we had to). The 13-year-old Stranger Things star turned up at the awards show looking like a true angel, or ballerina, or angel-ballerina hybrid. Whichever one it is, we can’t get enough of it.

Stylist Thomas Carter Phillips conjured real sartorial magic when he dressed MBB in this Calvin Klein by Appointment gown, complete with a sleek bodice and a dramatically fanned out tulle skirt. A crystal-embellished sash and sparkly kitten heels added that extra touch of glimmer, a trend we’ve been seeing all over this year’s red carpet. Excuse us while we scream.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hello folks were here with the beautiful Millie Bobby Brown, Hi Is hair is growing out? Beautifully? Thank you. [LAUGH] I want you to talk, you're on a scary show. I want you to talk really quickly about the bag that you, yourself have a lot of fears? You are a phobic person? And there are strange fears, so don't hold back. What are you most afraid of, Millie Bobby Brown? I'm afraid of, again, I'm afraid of sharks. That makes sense. Yeah, who isn't. I think you're starting with the obvious one. In the dark, obviously. I hate being by myself. Don't like that. Is that really a fear? It really is. It actually is. It's sort of a sadness. No. [LAUGH] No, just being by myself. If I'm like eating breakfast I'm just like, wow, this is scary. So then I go up to someone and I'm like, hey, do you wanna have breakfast? It's just a really weird fear but being alone. And then bungalows. Explain to the American audience, a bungalow, some of us might not know that it's like a one-story house. So it's a one-story house with no stairs, there's a lot of them in the UK. And that's why I'm so afraid of them. You couldn't be in a bungalow, you couldn't run upstairs in this beautiful dress. Who made this? Calvin Klein by appointment. Calvin Klein by appointment. No walk-ins. And you're part of the Calvin Klein family. I am. Yes. What does it mean? Is there a ceremony or a special, do they wave a wand over you? No, they're just really awesome people to work with. And I have such a fun tim collaborating on what I'm wearing. To this Fashion show or this. It's such a fun process I feel like. It's not as stressful as everybody thinks it is. Well with Calvin, it's a tight family and I've so much fun. [INAUDIBLE] Speaking of fun, what's it's like to be a part of one of the biggest shows on television right now? It's crazy, it's really fun To get, I just saw the Duffer Brothers, who created and directed the show and, yeah, and wrote it, and so it was really cool to go and see them. It's a very tight family, which is really, really fun. Well thank you for stopping by. Thank you so much. Have a wonderful evening. See you soon, have a wonderful evening. Thank you Millie Bobbie Brown.

