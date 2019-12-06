Millie Bobby Brown Just Got a Lob — and She’s Already Worn It Two Ways 

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik

Since shaving her head for Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has been no stranger to switching up her hairstyles. From choppy pixies, high ponytails with hair rings, and waist-length extensions, the actress has had the most fun during the grow-out process. And she's switching things up yet again.

Brown when into fall with long, flowing blonde waves, and now she's going into winter with a darker lob. The actress visited hairstylist Jacob Habib Khan for a hair upgrade ahead of the colder season, where he took out her extensions and trimmed her hair into a textured collarbone-grazing lob. He also toned down her blonde, adding warm balayage and a shadow root. The stylist finished the look off by parting the star's hair off to the side and tousling it to show off her fresh layers.

If you're digging Brown's new cut and color, Khan shared his method in the caption of his Dec. 5 Instagram post of her transformation. "I had fun giving Millie this new look today. She said goodbye to the extensions and is back feeling like herself with short hair," he wrote. "We also toned down the blonde to give her more of a hand-painted look. Now she is more of a brunette with balayage, then [sic] a blonde with a shadow root."

It's clear that Brown is into her new lob, seeing as she's already experimenting with all of the ways you can wear it. Yesterday, she posted a selfie on Instagram wearing metallic blue eyeshadow by Kelsey Deenihan and her hair styled in big '80s-inspired curls by Bridget Brager. Her caption, "nobody puts baby in the corner k??," references Dirty Dancing, one of the decade's biggest films.

With Stranger Things being confirmed for a fourth season on Sept. 30, Brown's lob may be a sign she's getting ready to play Eleven again, which is great news for us. We certainly love to see her on the small screen.