Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Gen Z Beauty Brand

Millie Bobby Brown isn't just regular teenager — she's an actor, a fashion icon, and now, she's got her own beauty brand. The Stranger Things star announced Florence by Mills, a Gen Z-focused line of color cosmetics and skincare products that will be carried at Ulta, Boots, and online. Florence by Mills will be available on Aug. 26.

Florence is named after Brown's great-grandmother, and Mills is the nickname her friends and family call her. The brand is cruelty-free, PETA-certified, and vegan, with prices ranging from $10 to $34. Some products in the line include the Zero Chill Face Mist, Like a Light Skin Tint, and Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads.

Even though Brown is only 15, she was hands-on and making decisions during product development. "I’m very decisive. As soon as I make a decision, that’s my decision, and I will do it. There’s not regret, usually,” Brown told WWD in an interview. “Every decision I make with Florence has been literally made in two or three seconds.”

“‘I hate it, I love the color, I hate the texture, what is going on,’ — it’s like immediately in my brain,” Brown added. “I don’t think about things very long, I know exactly what I want.”

Brown was inspired to start the line after being introduced to all kinds of products when sitting in makeup chairs — and having ones used on her that weren't age appropriate. "I’ve been in a makeup chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation…I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people,” explained Brown.

“I guess I could never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good. I’d take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear,” she added. “There are multiple different products I’ve put on that weren’t good for me. Some of those were antiaging, and I was 10 years old.”

Watch out Glossier, Florence by Mills might just be the new cool Gen Z brand.