Millie Bobby Brown Analyzes Movie Characters Who Wear Chuck Taylors: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown's fashion career is moving at the speed of light. And as IMG's newest model and the face of Calvin Klein's new By Appointment service, the 12-year-old Stranger Things star is showing no signs of slowing down. And the wunderkind's latest endeavor is right up Eleven's alley.

Converse recently unveiled its new "Forever Chucks" campaign, which is fronted by Brown. In a decidedly retro clip, the young actress pays homage to iconic characters from '80s movies who wore the legendary Chuck Taylor shoe, from Allison Reynolds in The Breakfast Club to Marty McFly in Back to the Future. Her own Stranger Things character, Eleven, also wears a pair of the ubiquitous sneaker.

VIDEO: 7 Things to Know About Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer

"When you see a movie character in Chucks, you know they're doing their own thing," Brown narrates in the clip.

Costume designer Stephanie Collie also appears in the ad and explains how Chucks help bring these beloved characters to life. "The character really isn't complete until the shoes are on," she says.

RELATED: Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Officially a Calvin Klein Model

Watch Brown's Converse ad above.