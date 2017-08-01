Millie Bobby Brown Is So Freakin’ Sassy in This New Converse Ad

If you’re a student and you’re reading this, I hate to break it to you, but back-to-school season is here. Say goodbye to your time off and hello to hours spent cramming before a major exam.

Who else is experiencing the pre-homeroom scaries? Millie Bobby Brown. The 13-year-old Stranger Things star is, yes, a student, and gave us a glimpse of how she feels about returning to school in a new commercial for Converse. Titled “First Day Feels,” the clip has Bobby Brown making a series of sassy AF poses as she steps inside a classroom and marks her territory.

Naturally, she shows off an impressive and hilarious range of emotions. “Day one can be unpredictable,” she says, moving on to kick her feet—decked out in Chuck Taylor All Star Velvet High Top shoes ($65; converse.com)—up on her desk, roll her eyes, and show us just how annoyed she can get. Ultimately, though, the teen actress is prepared and ready to say hello to a new year spent with her books. “First day feels. Bring it,” she says.

On Instagram, the folks at Converse also whipped up her video into funny memes, because it’s 2017 and that’s what people do.

Watch the full ad above.