The Millennial's Guide to Great Skin

If you were born between the early ‘80s and the early 2000s, congratulations—you’re a millennial. So what does that mean for your skin care? Well, studies have shown women between the ages of 18 and 33 are experiencing more stress on regular basis—and one major cause is the thought of looking older.

But for an age group that’s still battling pesky blemishes, deciphering the proper skin care routine can be especially difficult. To make things a heck of a lot easier, we spoke to an expert on all the things you should be doing now to ensure your future self looks (almost) as youthful as it does today. See what we learned, below.

Prevention is Key

Terrified of finding your first fine line? Beat it to the punch with preventative formulas, suggests Lauren Abramowitz, founder of Park Avenue Skin Solutions. “It is easier to prevent and slow down the aging process then to treat it. Preventative medicine is the gold standard these days in health and wellness and that includes the health of your skin. It’s the cheapest way to look great.”

RELATED: From Glycolic to Salicylic: The Exfoliating Acids That'll Get You Glowing

Know Which Products to Use

The biggest skin concerns during this time, aside from fine lines, Abramowitz says, are acne, scarring, uneven skin tone and texture and unwanted hair.

Before you start your plan of attack, know which products and ingredients are actually necessary. To prevent signs of aging, a daily dose of SPF is non-negotiable, Abramowitz adds. She recommends using a physical sunscreen that contains zinc oxide. If you’re worried about a pasty appearance, opt for a tinted formula.

Another preventative measure twentysomethings will want to take is the use of Retoid. “This helps with cell renewal and cell turnover which increases the metabolism of your skin cells,” the expert says. “A retinoid is also used to treat acne and clogged pores, which is a main concern for 20 year olds. My go to Retinoid is Tazorac.” Visit a dermatologist to get the prescription that’s right for you.

Consider Botox Treatments

Can preventative Botox really slow the aging process? Abramowitz says yes. “Most facial wrinkles are the result of years of dynamic muscle movement. When using Botox or another neurotoxin such as Dysport or Xeomin one to two times a year in your 20s, one will prevent deep wrinkles from forming later on in life.”

So, how do you know if you need it? “The best candidate for a neurotoxin treatment is one that is starting to form etched in lines in between the eyes, the forehead and around the eyes with no animation,” she says.

If you do decide on this method, here’s what you can expect: “Botox is a simple office visit which takes a maximum of 15 minutes from start to finish,” she explains. “Using a fine needle, few small injections of the product (which is a clear fluid) are placed into the specific area of the face that we are treating.”

RELATED: How to Battle Acne and Wrinkles at the Same Time