Milla Jovovich Opened up About the Emergency Abortion She Had Two Years Ago

Abortion bills in Georgia and, most recently, Alabama, have drawn protest from several women in Hollywood who are sharing their own experiences to speak out against them. On Tuesday, Milla Jovovich joined Busy Philipps and Jameela Jamil in opening up about her experience with abortion to illuminate why the bans are dangerous.

The actress wrote in an Instagram post that while she doesn't "like to get political," she felt that this was important to speak out about, because "our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake."

"I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago," she wrote. "I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless."

Last week, Georgia signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country into law, barring the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. On Wednesday, Alabama lawmakers voted to outlaw almost all abortions in the state, and to make performing an abortion a felony at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions. Alabama's law, which would be the most restrictive ban in the country, is now in Gov. Kay Ivey's hands, and has drawn mass protest.

"When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns," Jovovich continued in her post. "I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids."

Jovovich went on to say that she was able to find her way out of her "personal hell," but added that "the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die."

"We have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to," she concluded. "I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake."