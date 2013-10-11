Milla Jovovich and Isabel Marant Celebrate the First Year of the Designer's L.A. Boutique

Image zoom Donato Sardella/WireImage

Isabel Marant has a lot to be excited about (like her upcoming collaboration with H&M, due November 14), but it starts with the first anniversary of her namesake Los Angeles flagship boutique. The designer—loved by celebrities like Blake Lively, Kerry Washington, and Gwyneth Paltrow—celebrated by throwing a champagne and barbecue party co-hosted by her longtime friend, Milla Jovovich. "Isabel and I launched her first campaign and I remember at that time we were talking about where her store should be, so I was just so happy when she called me and she was like,'Guess what? I’m doing it," the model and actress told InStyle.com. "I’ve known her since the beginning and she’s one of my favorite designers, always has been, and I’m just so glad that I could see her rise. She’s becoming a more prolific artist." Held at the store's Melrose Place location, which was transformed into an Old West-inspired space filled with cactus and succulent plants, the guest list included Alessandra Ambrosio, Joy Bryant, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The evening ended with a live performance by Los Angeles-based band Warpaint. "It’s what I wanted to do, a very casual and easy party," Marant said. "And most of all thank the people of Los Angeles for being so supportive."

