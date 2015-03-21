Milk? No, Thanks. Pair That Girl Scout Cookie With The Perfect Glass of Wine

It's one of our favorite times of the year: Girl Scout Cookie season! Thanks to the daughter of our senior beauty editor, Selene Milano, our office is sprinkled with boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas and other boxed treats. And while we still love dunking a cookie into a frosty glass of milk, now that we're grown-ups, we'll also enjoy them with a more, ahem, adult beverage. To determine which wine to pair with which of our favorite Girl Scout cookies, we went to some expert sommeliers to take our munchie session to the next level.

Do-si-dos: Try a Tawny Port

To get the low-down on our Do-si-dos, we went to Laura Maniec for her incomparable expertise. The master sommelier is the co-founder of New York City's Corkbuzz wine studios. She suggested pouring a glass of tawny Port with your Do-si-dos. "Due to its nutty-ness and oatmeal aromas, it'll pair perfectly with the oatmeal and peanut butter in the cookie."

Samoas: Try a Bual or Malvasia Madeira

Laura Maniec is extremely passionate about the next cookie on our list (who isn't?!), the coconut and caramel treasures called Samoas. "Those are my favorite cookie," she told us. Maniec recommends pairing them with a flavorful Bual or Malvasia Madeira. "I liked the cooked flavors in the Madeira with the caramel and toasted coconut flavors of the cookies."

Savannah Smiles: Try a Late Harvest White or New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

For our next cookie, we looked to winemaker Ryan O'Connell. He began making wine at the age of 19 in the south of France and now works with NakedWines.com, a crowd-funded winery where customers help finance independent winemakers and are awarded with wholesale shopping prices.

Savannah Smiles are sugar-dusted, lemon flavored wonders so it's no surprise that O'Connell prefers to pair them with dessert wines. "A sweet late harvest white will help these little delights melt in your mouth and give you the big smile mentioned in the cookie's name. If you want to stick to dry wines, I'd suggest grabbing a zesty and exotic New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc with lots of crisp citrus fruit flavors of its own," said O'Connell. "It will be a veritable zest fest!"

Tagalongs: Try a Sherry or Madeira

For the rich and creamy Tagalongs, O'Connell suggests a full-flavored wine like a sherry of Madeira. Their strong bodies will easily stand up against the rich peanut butter and chocolate flavors that make the Tagalongs so delicious.

Thin Mints: Try a Red Blend

And now for the Beyoncé of Girl Scout cookies: Thin Mints. They are the superstars of the cookie roster, outselling their counterparts year after year.

"Arguably the most popular Girl Scout cookie, Thin Mint's rich, dark chocolate and mint flavors call for a red that has a touch of sweetness and jammy fruit flavor like a red blend," said Brian Smith, an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers and Chief Wine Officer for Club W. "The Alchymist Noir Red Blend is the perfect companion as it has the just the right balance of structure and sweetness to complement this classic cookie."

Need another pick? Smith suggests trying a "an upbeat sparkling red wine," like the 2013 Camillo Donati, Lambrusco dell'Emilia IGT. "This fun bubbly red is fresh and spicy with the slightest impression of sweet fresh picked raspberry," the pro told us. "The bubbles are perfect for cleansing and refreshing the palate, while the spicy fruit pairs well with dark chocolate and mint."

We'll drink to that!

