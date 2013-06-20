Miley Cyrus's New Music Video, Get a First Look at Divergent, and More

1. We can't stop watching Miley Cyrus's music video for her new single, "We Can't Stop." [E! Online]

2. The new Hunger Games? Get a first look from the latest YA-novel-turned-film, Divergent. [EW]

3. Fifty Shades of Grey author EL James revealed the director for the upcoming movie. [People]

4. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were sentenced with prison time for tax evasion. [Racked]

5. Alexander McQueen is launching new fragrances for men and women. [WWD]

6. Beginning June 25, Starbucks shops nationwide will list nutritional information for food and drinks. [L.A. Times]