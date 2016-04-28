Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Abs in New Yoga Selfie

Miley Cyrus is working on her fitness. The star took to Instagram last night to share a snap of herself doing yoga, and it's making us want to hit the mat, stat.

In the photo, the fresh-faced beauty dons a royal blue sports bra and tie-dye leggings as she sits on a dark pink yoga mat. "Drop down & get chyo yoga on gurl," Cyrus captioned the post. How impressive is her ability to take a selfie mid-workout?

drop down & get chyo yoga on gurl #ommothafuckaz A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 27, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

But this isn't the first time she's given us major #fitspo. Last month, Cyrus posted a series of videos showing off her on-point yoga skills and she regularly 'grams pictures of herself working out.