Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Abs in New Yoga Selfie

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Apr 28, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Miley Cyrus is working on her fitness. The star took to Instagram last night to share a snap of herself doing yoga, and it's making us want to hit the mat, stat.

In the photo, the fresh-faced beauty dons a royal blue sports bra and tie-dye leggings as she sits on a dark pink yoga mat. "Drop down & get chyo yoga on gurl," Cyrus captioned the post. How impressive is her ability to take a selfie mid-workout?

drop down & get chyo yoga on gurl #ommothafuckaz

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Elsa Pataky Have a Girls’ Lunch in Los Angeles

But this isn't the first time she's given us major #fitspo. Last month, Cyrus posted a series of videos showing off her on-point yoga skills and she regularly 'grams pictures of herself working out.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!