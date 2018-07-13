RIP Miley Cyrus’s Instagrams with Liam Hemsworth

Miley, what’s good?
Fans are on the verge of popping a blood vessel over Miley Cyrus's Instagram—or lack thereof. The singer has completely wiped all of her Instagram posts, meaning those #PrideMonth rainbow shots, Converse campaign images, and pics with beau Liam Hemsworth have vanished somewhere into the deep, dark depths of the internet.
To be clear, we have no idea what’s happening. But die hard fans have got a few ideas.
Some are bringing back the narrative that she and Hemsworth are finally getting hitched, speculating that this is how she’ll announce the news.
But really, there’s another rumor that has more weight behind it, and it has everything to do with new music. Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Cyrus has been recording new music, and that it could even involve Lady Gaga. The two have been recording around the same time at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and Mark Ronson, who produced Gaga’s Joanne album, has been thrown into the mix.
Fans referenced the rumors and ran with it, tweeting that that’s what’s likely happening.
Of course, this would make sense if Cyrus is following the footsteps of other celebrities. Last fall, Taylor Swift introduced us to her snake-filled Reputation era by teasing us with short video clips after removing all posts from her Instagram. And Blake Lively did the same thing to promote a new movie, A Simple Favor.
If new music is the case, maybe she’ll sing about wanting to take it to the next level with Hemsworth?