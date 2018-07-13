RIP Miley Cyrus’s Instagrams with Liam Hemsworth

Miley, what’s good?

Fans are on the verge of popping a blood vessel over Miley Cyrus's Instagram—or lack thereof. The singer has completely wiped all of her Instagram posts, meaning those #PrideMonth rainbow shots, Converse campaign images, and pics with beau Liam Hemsworth have vanished somewhere into the deep, dark depths of the internet.

To be clear, we have no idea what’s happening. But die hard fans have got a few ideas.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Some are bringing back the narrative that she and Hemsworth are finally getting hitched, speculating that this is how she’ll announce the news.

Miley is getting married 👰 — Rashood (@rashodcyrus) July 13, 2018

If her new era doesn't involve getting married then forget it lol — Britt Britt🌈🖤 (@LitLikeBrittt) July 13, 2018

.@MileyCyrus has officially deleted (or archived) every single post on her Instagram.... Wonder what she has in store for us? pic.twitter.com/foUrQOWvWD — Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) July 13, 2018

But really, there’s another rumor that has more weight behind it, and it has everything to do with new music. Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Cyrus has been recording new music, and that it could even involve Lady Gaga. The two have been recording around the same time at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and Mark Ronson, who produced Gaga’s Joanne album, has been thrown into the mix.

Fans referenced the rumors and ran with it, tweeting that that’s what’s likely happening.

So @MileyCyrus deleted her Instagram and updated the sales for “ Party in the USA” she’s really about to come and slay the fckn charts. She’s coming 🔥🔥🔥#Mileyiscoming — Manny💧🍎🍏🥧 (@EmsonManny) July 13, 2018

.@MileyCyrus has deleted all of her Instagram posts. Is her new era upon us? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VWQcv20Ucq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2018

miley deleted everything off her instagram and i’m having an anxiety attack. is there going to be a tour?? is there going to be another album?? WHAT IS HAPPENING MY HEART IS TOO FRAGILE FOR THIS @MileyCyrus !!!!!!!!!!!!!! — morg Ⓥ (@briannmorgaan) July 13, 2018

Miley Cyrus deleted all of her Instagram pics. Here’s actual footage of me praying for Bangerz 2.0 pic.twitter.com/3XnwUQQj3W — Marie (@marietalksalot) July 13, 2018

The old @MileyCyrus can’t come to the phone right now — Gabriel Calderay (@gabrielcalderay) July 13, 2018

Of course, this would make sense if Cyrus is following the footsteps of other celebrities. Last fall, Taylor Swift introduced us to her snake-filled Reputation era by teasing us with short video clips after removing all posts from her Instagram. And Blake Lively did the same thing to promote a new movie, A Simple Favor.

If new music is the case, maybe she’ll sing about wanting to take it to the next level with Hemsworth?