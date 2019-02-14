Miley Cyrus Basically Posted an Entire Wedding Album on Instagram

In what may be the swerviest Valentine's Day move, ever, Miley Cyrus gave us all a gift. In a series of Instagram posts, the newlywed basically shared an entire wedding album, giving her followers a close-up look at the flowers, her custom-made Vivienne Westwood dress, and, of course, her groom Liam Hemsworth.

She poured on the love in the photos, with sugary-sweet captions and a slew of affectionate emoji. In the snaps, some of which are black and white, the couple can be seen hugging and kissing, and generally having a great time.

"My Valentine every single day @liamhemsworth," she wrote on one.

"Thank you for always bending down to hug me...I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth," she wrote on another.

A trio of photos shows Cyrus's silky gown, which has a few Westwood signatures, like a draped bodice and romantic, easy elegance. The flowing dress features an off-the-shoulder silhouette and what looks like a subtle sweetheart neck.

In one full-length shot, fans can see a peek of Hemsworth's Vans sneakers, which seem to reflect the mood of the whole event. Easy and casual, there's no over-the-top princess dress or formality. Instead, both bride and groom just seem focused on each other and having a great time.

The photos are clear evidence that everything Hemsworth revealed on his latest appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan was totally true. He told the hosts that the event was low-key, casual, and special. Looks like every box was checked.

"We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big," he said. "We just wanted to — you know, we find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other, but we just wanted to do something simple and organic and just with basically, immediate family. But it was a really nice day. Really, really special."