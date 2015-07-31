See Miley Cyrus' Gorgeous New Viva Glam Campaign for MAC

Miley Cyrus's signature shade of red is about to give back in a big way! The star, who is fronting MAC's Viva Glam lipstick campaign, just revealed images from her latest shoot featuring her trademark crimson lip hue, which she paired with high-waisted shorts, a printed crop-top, and a lengthy platinum wig featuring Bettie Page bangs. Cyrus first joined MAC's Viva Glam family last fall, and created a hot pink color—not to mention, super risquè ad—for her big debut. Just like her previous collaboration, all proceeds from her upcoming Viva Glam shade will benefit the MAC AIDS Fund to support women, men, and children who are living with HIV/AIDS. See an additional image from Miley's campaign below, and find the lipstick at MAC outposts nationwide and maccosmetics.com starting on September 8.

mileycyrus/Instagram

