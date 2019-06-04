Miley Cyrus Felt "Unsettled" After Being Groped by a Stranger

An overenthusiastic fan in Barcelona overstepped when he met Miley Cyrus yesterday. In town for Primavera Sound 2019, Cyrus was walking out of her hotel alongside her husband Liam Hemsworth when a stranger grabbed her hair and pulled her in for a kiss. It was all caught on Twitter and in the now-viral video, Cyrus can be seen recoiling from the unwelcome physical contact as her security team swoops in. E! News reports that as she made her way to a waiting car, Hemsworth did his best to shield his wife from the throngs of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of her.

A source close to Cyrus noted that the singer "always respects her fans' enthusiasm" and added that she is "certainly unsettled by this."

The source added that Cyrus is "doing fine now." Cyrus hasn't commented on the incident yet.

Cyrus performed at the music festival on Friday, promoting her brand-new album, She is Coming. The new EP dropped that day and includes guest appearances from RuPaul, Swae Lee, and Ghostface Killah. She is Coming is the first of three six-song EPs that Cyrus plans on releasing before the end of the year.

