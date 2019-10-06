Miley Cyrus Hilariously Trolled Cody Simpson for Calling Her "Baby" 

It has only been four days into their new romance, but Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson already have the whole playful banter part of the relationship on lock.

After making out all over Los Angeles earlier this week, Cyrus and Simpson took their PDA to social media on Saturday, with the Australian singer kissing Miley on the forehead and referring to her as "baby" in the caption.

Naturally, the internet freaked out at the fact that they're at the pet name stage of their relationship, so Miley poked fun at the situation and posted a picture of herself, captioning it "BABY."

She then proceeded to share actual baby photos of herself, trolling everyone — including Cody — in the process.

Finally, she ended her Instagram Stories with a selfie that read, "Ship already."

While there are plenty of fans shipping Miley and Cody, the pair reportedly don't want anything serious. "Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past," a source told ET. "Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that."

The insider added that Cody is a "player" and "isn't looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment."

Only time will tell what the future holds for these two lovebirds.