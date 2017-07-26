Miley Cyrus Found a Sporty Way to Wear a String Bikini Top as a Shirt 

Miley Cyrus knows how to dress for the heat while bringing it herself.

She wore a black string bikini on Monday afternoon out in Malibu (just like her new song). Cyrus looked effortlessly cool with her mom Tish as they roamed around in the hot weather.

The singer paired the bikini (shop a similar look here) with layered gold necklaces, black sweatpants, and jelly slides, and a wore her hair pulled back into a neat bun.

The mother-daughter duo stopped to grab treats at SunLife Organics right after Cyrus marked an impressive achievement related to her latest single.

3 months later! Still Top 10 on iTunes! Thank you so much to every single person loving and listening to #Malibu! Looooove u sooooo much! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

"3 months later! still Top 10 on iTunes!" Cyrus wrote. "Thank you so much to every single person loving and listening to #Malibu! Looooove u sooooo much!"

That's definitely an achievement worth celebrating. Congrats, Miley!