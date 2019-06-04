Miley Cyrus Responded to That Video of Her Being Groped by a Stranger 

After being grabbed and groped by a stranger in Spain just days ago, Miley Cyrus is speaking out, and using the moment to discuss consent.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday, she addressed the incident, posting snippets of a video where a man can be seen grabbing at her hair and trying to kiss her while she was leaving a hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth.

"She can be wearing what she wants," she wrote. "She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent."

She also wrote #DontFuckWithMyFreedom, part of the lyrics from her song, "Mother's Daughter," in response to comments on the video that shamed her for wanting to be "sexy," implying that the incident was her fault because of the way she dresses or acts.

Following the ordeal, a source told E! News that the singer "always respects her fans' enthusiasm" but added that she is "certainly unsettled by this."