Miley Cyrus Wore a Familiar Dress in the Heartbreaking "Slide Away" Music Video

Miley Cyrus is coming for your tears.

The singer released the music video for her new breakup anthem "Slide Away" on Friday, and in doing so broke our hearts all over again.

Directed by Alexandre Moors, the moody video shows a dejected Cyrus wandering around a pool party in a slinky gold chainmail dress. The light-strewn imagery, along with Miley's own glitter-rimmed eyes, look like they could've been ripped straight from a scene in Eurphoria — but it was her familiar looking halter dress that really caught our attention.

Paris Hilton fans might remember that the heiress wore a similar silver look for her 21st birthday, and Kardashian fans might remember that Kendall Jenner copied Paris's look for her own 21st birthday. Kendall's big sis, Kim Kardashian, wore yet another version of the dress on Instagram a few months later. (Of course, like most trends, this one can be traced back to Jennifer Lopez.)

Miley's version is gold, though it has a similarly open back and chain strap detailing. She styled the ensemble not with a chunky choker, but chunky bangles instead, leaving her wavy blonde strands hanging heavy past her shoulders.

In the comments section of the video, fans not only mourned the end of Miley and Liam's relationship — gushing over the emotion conveyed in the 26-year-old's eyes — but they also remarked on the similarities between the imagery in "Slide Away" and her 2013 hit, "We Can't Stop."

"The other side of 'We can't stop,'" wrote one commenter, continuing on to mark the timeline of Miley and Liam's relationship through her greatest hits. "[It's] the sad side of 'Malibu.' A mature version of 'Wrecking Ball.'"

In all, it's the true end of an era.