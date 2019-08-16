Miley Cyrus Dropped a New Song and Fans Think It's a Breakup Track About Liam Hemsworth

Less than a week after her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus dropped a new song that many people seem to think is all about their breakup.

The emotional track, titled “Slide Away,” paints a picture of a failed relationship that once felt like a storybook romance. With lyrics like “Baby, we were found, but now we're lost” and “it's time to let it go,” it's almost impossible not to wonder if Cyrus is singing about Hemsworth.

But perhaps the most glaring “clue” is found in the song’s bridge, where Cyrus sings: “Move on, we're not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we're grown now.” As fans know, Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song, and the couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary shortly before announcing their separation. Cyrus is turning 27 in November, meaning she was around 17 years old when she and Hemsworth first began their romance.

The celebrity couple announced their split on August 10, with Cyrus’s rep telling People: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In the wake of their separation, rumors have been flying about the possible reasons for their breakup, though neither star has confirmed what exactly led to their split. To compound things, a source recently told People that there’s hope for the couple yet, explaining: “They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements ... They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

Of course, the best source of information is none other than Cyrus and Hemsworth themselves. For her part, Cyrus seemed to reference their relationship on Instagram earlier this month alongside a picture of herself posing on a mountaintop. “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.”

Hemsworth later released a more direct statement on social media, writing on Instagram: “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”