Miley Cyrus Hit the Stage in a Sparkly Ruched Minidress Hours After Shutting Down Pregnancy Rumors

Just hours after hilariously combating pregnancy rumors, newlywed singer Miley Cyrus took to the stage to celebrate the late rocker Chris Cornell.

Cornell, who committed suicide in May 2017, was honored with a tribute concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, which featured performances from Cyrus, Cornell’s former band Soundgarden, Metallica, Ryan Adams, the Foo Fighters, Fiona Apple, and Adam Levine.

After telling the public to “leave [her] alone and go back to staring at an egg,” Cyrus made it impossible for us to follow her guidance, killing it onstage with three powerful covers of Cornell’s songs “Two Drink Minimum,” “Wave Goodbye,” and “Say Hello 2 Heaven.”

Cyrus, 26, rocked two different looks through the evening: a white graphic Chris Cornell sweatshirt and flared black patent leather pants, and a glittering purple ruched minidress by Alexandre Vauthier ($2,489; net-a-porter.com) which she paired with white knee-high boots.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We’re trying to move on from Miley’s pregnancy rumors (as we’re certain she is as well), but we can’t help but imagine an egg with the singer’s signature red lip and tongue hovering over her stomach in each of these outfits …