Miley Cyrus Has a Message for Her Slut-Shamers Saying She Moved on Too Fast from Liam Hemsworth

Since announcing her separation from Liam Hemsworth less than two months ago, Miley Cyrus moved on quickly with a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Weeks later, after breaking it off with the reality star, she was spotted making out with Cody Simpson.

As Miley jumped from relationship to relationship, it took the public some time to adjust, with some critics going as far to slut-shame her. But the "Slide Away" singer isn't putting up with people's judgment any more and is calling out the sexist double standards that exist in dating for men and women.

On Friday night, Cyrus took to Twitter to directly respond to her slut-shamers. “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she began her post, referencing her 10-year relationship with Liam.

“I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up," she added. “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

She continued her message, explaining how if she was a man dating one person after the next, she wouldn't be judged, and instead, praised.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she wrote. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man,’ etc…. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world. If we can't beat em, join em!"

Miley went on to make a light-hearted joke about her recent kiss at a Los Angeles smoothie shop with Simpson, saying: "If our president can ‘grab em by the p—’… can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!”

In another tweet, Miley explained how the concept of dating is new for her after being with the same person since she was a teenager, and asked fans to let her live life on her own terms.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she wrote. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

“I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me!" she concluded, before signing off: "Get used to me dating — this is where I’m at! #HotGirlFall."