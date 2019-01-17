Miley Cyrus Responds to Pregnancy Rumors in the Most 2019 Way Possible

The internet lost its mind on Wednesday when a photo of Miley Cyrus is a billowing patterned shirt inspired several outlets to claim that the newlywed singer was pregnant with her first child.

Cyrus, who wed longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth just weeks ago, has been trailed by pregnancy rumors for some time now. This newest wave, however, got shut down by the heartbreak era queen herself.

Commenting on The Daily Mail’s twitter post blatantly claiming she and Hemsworth were expecting their first child together, Cyrus posted her own photo — a photoshopped version of the image stirring baby buzz, an egg (a cheeky nod to the Instagram famous dairy product that overtook Kylie Jenner’s record for most-liked photo) with Cyrus’s famous lips placed over her stomach.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ .... we’re happy for us too!” she wrote. “’Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

K Miley, will do.