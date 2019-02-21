Miley Cyrus Describes What It's Like to Be a "Queer Person in a Hetero Relationship"

When Miley Cyrus has something to say, there’s no beating around the bush.

In the singer’s first major interview since marrying longtime love Liam Hemsworth in late December, she opens up about their relationship, and the evolution it underwent when their Malibu home burnt down in the November Woolsey fires.

“Going through a natural disaster, the grief you experience is really unlike any other loss,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair. In fact, the experience was so profound for them both that she’s unsure they would’ve wed had it not happened. “What Liam and I went through together changed us,” she explained. “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress went on to describe how her sexual and gender identity plays into her relationship with Hemsworth. She came out as pansexual in 2016.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age,” she said. “We’re redefining, to be f—king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

Between her breakup and reconciliation with Hemsworth, Cyrus was romantically attached to model Stella Maxwell.

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” Miley continued. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation—I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Well no matter how small a role sex plays in her marriage to Liam, from the looks of things, it's no uphill battle for "The Climb" singer