Miley Cyrus Is PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2015

Miley Cyrus is not shy about letting people know that she's adopted a vegan lifestyle—the singer recently posed on the cover of Paper magazine with her pet pig, where she discussed why she decided to give up animal products altogether, and oftentimes takes to her Instagram to share photos of her drool-inducing meat-free meals. And her efforts to spread the word about living life as a vegan have not gone unnoticed. PETA announced today that Cyrus has nabbed their 2015 Sexiest Vegetarian of the Year title.

"After hearing the heartrending song written for her beloved blowfish and reading about her unflinching dedication to animal rights and her decision to go vegan, PETA knew that Miley Cyrus isn’t just any sexy vegetarian celebrity—she’s the Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2015!" the animal rights organization said in a blog post. The star beat out other notable vegans and vegetarians, including Ariana Grande.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Gets Nude on the Cover of Paper Magazine for a Good Cause