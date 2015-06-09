Miley Cyrus Gets Nude on the Cover of Paper Magazine for a Good Cause

Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight for quite some time, and now the 22-year-old is using her fame to promote a good cause. Cyrus is the latest celeb to grace the cover of Paper magazine sans clothes (remember Kim Kardashian?), and the singer sat down with the magazine to talk about two topics that are important to her—veganism and her new philanthropic organization, the Happy Hippie Foundation.

Cyrus became a vegan about a year ago after her dog, Floyd, was mauled by a coyote, and she decided to give up animal products altogether. Never one to shy away from expressing her opinions, the star has even taken to Instagram to share her plant-based meals, posting photos along with captions like, "So many good plants/fruits/veggies to eat you ain't gottttta eat dead animals!" (below).

The luxurious life of a vegetarian in LA... So many good plants/fruits/veggies to eat you ain't gottttta eat dead animals! Everything that goes into my body is aliiiiivvvve! To keeeep ME alive! Love this life! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 27, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

But animal rights aren't the only issue that Miley is speaking out for—the singer is also aiming to shed light on the plight of LGBT youth through her Happy Hippie Foundation. "We can't keep noticing these kids too late," she says in the magazine. Head over to papermag.com to read her full profile and see the provocative images.

RELATED: Beyoncé Opens Up About the Diet That Keeps Her Looking #Flawless