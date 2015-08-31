See Every Single One of Miley Cyrus's Crazy Outfits from the 2015 VMAs

She's just being Miley—the fashion risk-taker took her 2015 MTV Video Music Awards hosting duties seriously, as evidenced by the outrageous number of her equally outrageous onstage outfit changes. She racked up a whopping total of 10 ensembles (one on the red carpet, the rest on the stage), each more crazy and wild than the last.

She kicked off the night nude (of course) with a scandalous selfie on Instagram that she captioned "When yiew da host so you gotta get to the vmas early AF!!!!!"

When yiew da host so you gotta get to the vmas early AF!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

1. Her selfie, though, wasn't too far off from her first look of the night, which was a custom bondage-inspired chandelier Atelier Versace bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Jason Merritt/Getty

2. By comparison, her first onstage look came across as rather demure. She opened the show in a navel-plunging rainbow crystal jumpsuit by The Blonds, complete with neon floral appliqued accessories and gem-encrusted Sophia Webster platform sandals.

WireImage

3. Next, she channeled Julia Roberts's look from Pretty Woman, but to the extreme. She wore a pom-lined LWD with scandalous cut-outs at the bodice and on each hip, complete with white thigh-highs.

Getty Images North America

4. She took a break from her scandalous parade and went for a playful aesthetic, in which she wore the monster character Oblina from the animated '90s Nickelodeon TV series "Aaahh!! Real Monsters," with eyes for the bandeau and lips for her mini.

WireImage

5. But that was a short-lived moment, because it was back to her usual raciness, which was made clear with her next look—a clear plastic dress with colorful buttons strategically placed all over. She completed her look with white shades and the same white boots.

Getty Images North America

6. For her next outfit, she took the bondage theme from her red carpet look at the beginning of the night and wore a scandalous pink bondage-inspired bustier, complete with pale pink pants, hot pink dreads, and pink shades.

Getty Images North America

7. Cyrus covered up briefly with a shaggy metallic confetti of a coat, but only briefly. She shrugged it off to reveal a sparkly white high-cut bodysuit underneath.

Getty Images North America

8. Her next one was easily the most modest as well as the most radical. She slipped on (or stuffed herself into?) a rainbow-striped contraption with a cardboard-shaped backing.

WireImage

9. After Kanye West's Internet-breaking announcement that he'll run for president in 2020, Cyrus put on her "serious look" (which she described as putting on pants), featuring disco ball-mirrored separates.

Getty Images North America

10. Finally, after one nip slip incident, Cyrus ended her lengthy outfit run with a performance for which she wore a skintight glitter one-pant one-arm bodysuit that played on the eye-and-lip motif. What a night!

Getty Images North America

PHOTOS: All the Looks from the 2015 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Related Video: See the Stars in Action on the Red Carpet for the 2015 VMAs