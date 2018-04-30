Miley Cyrus Isn’t Sorry About the Topless Photo Shoot She Did at 15 Years Old
Sorry, but Miley Cyrus isn’t sorry about photos she took 10 years ago.
The singer, now 25, traveled back in time with fans on Sunday when she tweeted the front page of a 2008 issue of The New York Post with the cover line “Miley’s Shame.”
The article concerned a Vanity Fair photo shoot in which the then 15-year-old Disney star appeared to be nude beneath a sheet covering her chest. After many said the photo inappropriately sexualized the teen, Cyrus released an apology, telling fans, “I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about.”
But as the scandal reached its ten-year anniversary over the weekend, Cyrus boldly rescinded her apology. “I’M NOT SORRY,” she tweeted, “F—k YOU #10YearsAgo.”
Expanding on the incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening, Cyrus explained that she had likely been told to issue an apology by a member of her team. "I’m sure someone told me to," she said. "But you know what? That’s why I don’t do what people tell me to anymore because that idea sucked. So they want to know why I come on TV shows with no shirt on, blame them."
She added that a "lot of things have changed," since the photo shoot occurred. "Something I really thought about was sure, some people thought I did something wrong in their eyes," she said, "but I think it was really wrong for someone to put on top of someone that this is 'my shame' and that I should be ashamed of myself."
"That’s not a nice thing to tell someone, that they should be ashamed of themselves," Cyrus continued. "Besides Donald Trump. And Kanye."
Of course, this is hardly the first time a child star has been criticized for the maturity of a photo shoot. Chanel recently came under fire for featuring a minidress-clad Kaia Gerber, 16, in their new handbag campaign. And who can forget the O.G. of underage modeling controversies, 15-year-old Brooke Shields’s suggestive 1981 Calvin Klein commercial?
Cyrus isn’t shy about the emotional pain inflicted by her early stardom, going as far as to compare her Disney days to Toddlers and Tiaras. "I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person," she said of her years spent bouncing between the characters of Miley and Hannah Montana.
That being said, it seems Miley's controversial photo shoot is not among her childhood regrets.