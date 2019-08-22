Miley Cyrus’s New Tattoo Is Seemingly a Tribute to That Vacation With Kaitlynn Carter

As news broke earlier this month regarding Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s breakup, the “Slide Away” singer was busy vacationing in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex. Rumors quickly began swirling around the two stars when photos emerged showing Cyrus and Carter kissing. While there’s no way to know all the details of what took place during their travels, it would seem as though the trip was certainly memorable for Cyrus, as she recently documented her journey in the form of a tattoo.

According to celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo, Miley found a “cool old sculpture” in Italy that she loved so much, she decided to get it inked on her forearm. The tattoo shows a large snake consuming a human; the symbol, called the biscione, is attributed to the city Milan. It appears on various flags as well as the Visconti of Milan’s coat of arms, and a sculpture of the symbol can be seen at Milan’s Central Station.

Photographs published by Entertainment Tonight showed Cyrus and Carter engaging in PDA as they hung out near Lake Como earlier this month. A source told the outlet that the two stars were "fully on a date,” complete with drinks and a couples' massage.

Neither Cyrus nor Carter have explicitly addressed the romantic rumors; however, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Hills: New Beginnings star “liked” an Instagram comment in support of their alleged relationship. “Just wanted to let you know that you don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s ‘fans’!” the Instagram user wrote. “You and Miley have every right to do whatever you want! If you make Miley happy then I like you! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!”

Additionally, both celebs shared photos from their vacation to social media, with Carter posting a selfie alongside Cyrus. “Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” the reality star wrote on August 9; incidentally, the singer posted a nearly identical caption that same day.

Cyrus and Carter have reportedly continued hanging out now that they’re home from their vacation; just recently, they sent Carter's ex, Brody Jenner, a bouquet full of marijuana buds to celebrate the star’s 36th birthday. “Brody, WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday!” the card read, per Jenner’s Instagram story. “Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”