Miley Cyrus's New Tattoo May Be Her Most Divisive Yet

A new tattoo isn’t exactly news for Miley Cyrus. She has, by our estimates, approximately 3,243,254,365 already, so we can only assume the number grows bi-weekly. However, the latest ink of Cyrus’s to splash across the headlines might just be the most significant yet.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared a series of photos of herself flaunting the tatts on her arms, one of which appeared to be taken in a tattoo parlor.

N.Y.C.-based celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang shared an Instagram story of Cyrus wearing the same outfit and splaying out as she got a new addition to her body art oeuvre. But, despite the upper body focus of the newlywed’s series of photos, Cyrus actually got the new ink on her ankle.

So … what did the "Party in the U.S.A." songstress end up getting? Well, in true Miley fashion, she got a timely and divisive term written across her right ankle: “pussy.”

What’s the significance, you ask? Well, Cyrus has yet to explain exactly what the tattoo means to her, but our guess is that she’s reclaiming the often derogatory word as one of female power (à la Pussy Riot, pussyhat, etc.).

What can we say, she's just being Miley.