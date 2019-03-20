A Naked Miley Cyrus Says She's "Queer" and "Ready to Party"

Miley Cyrus has a busy summer ahead of her, what with newly announced festival bookings at Woodstock and Glastonbury, and she couldn’t be more excited about it.

Miley being Miley, she celebrated naked, in the desert, with a bucket hat (relevant aside: are they coming back??), on a reclining plastic lawn chair.

“Festival season is here, I’m queer, and ready to party! lets go summer 2019!” the 26-year-old captioned the provocative photo, taken by Alice Moitie.

The newlywed singer has been extremely candid about her queerness in past months, opening up about sharing her first kiss with a girl (though she doesn’t “ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl”) and describing herself as a “queer person in a hetero relationship” with husband Liam Hemsworth.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says "No One Could Understand" Her First Kiss

But sexuality and gender aside, Milez wants to get you on that festival circuit.

The former Disney Channel star is set to headline Glastonbury alongside The Killers, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Vampire Weekend, and dozens of other acts between June 26 and 30, and she’s also kicking off Woodstock’s 3-day 50th anniversary event on Aug. 16 alongside a slate of performers that includes Jay-Z, Halsey, Chance the Rapper, and more.