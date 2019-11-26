Miley Cyrus Has a Full-On Mullet Now 

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is a fan of dramatic hair changes — remember her Bangerz era pixie? So it's not surprising she celebrated her 27th birthday with a major haircut.

Over the weekend, Cyrus turned to her mom Trish for a much-needed trim and documented the mother-daughter haircutting session on Instagram. Cyrus was happy with her mom's work but the cut wasn't exactly even. So, she hit up celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger to tweak her new look.

Miley shared the updated version of her cut on her Instagram Stories. Now, she has a lob-length style with a ton of feathery, face-framing layers, and piecey bangs. It also looks like Cyrus took her blonde hair up a few notches to an icy platinum shade.

The stylist also shared Cyrus' 2.0 cut on Instagram. "PUNK VIBE ," Hershberger captioned the post. And we have to agree, this look has a similar vibe to the jet black wig Cyrus wore to channel Billy Idol's 1980s love, Perri Lister for her Halloween couple's costume with Codie Simpson.

"Miley wanted to go more punk, she wanted something edgy," said Hershberger in an email. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy." To achieve this look, the stylist cut her hair with a pair of scissors and then went in with a razor to add definition and texture.

But much like the original mullets of the '80s, Cyrus's modern mullet has left fans divided.

"This is the worst haircut I’ve ever laid my eyes on u call urself a hairstylist now this is gonna be all over tmz and the news plus the locals that don’t like Miley are gonna think she’s going through a meltdown again why can’t we ever win gonna go cry now bye! That was all," wrote one fan.

"No," another Smiler simply said.

Other fans were into the look. "Damn!! This cut is sick! The best model to rock this modern look by the best!," exclaimed one commenter.

Hershberger replied to one angry fan, defending her work. "@MileysGem first of all if you knew anything about hair, it’s the position she’s in that’s why it looks that way, it’s 100% even and she also had it straightened so it’s more severe, which I actually like,” she wrote.

Whether or not you're all for the return of the mullet, what Cyrus does to her hair is her choice. What's more important than following trends or going with a look that other people will like is finding a cut that speaks to your personalty, style, and hair type. And that's exactly what Hershberger and Cyrus have done.

That being said, the biggest hair takeaway of 2019 is not to write off haircuts just because they aren't "cool." Just look at Charlize Theron's chic bowl cut. And now, we can add Cyrus' modern mullet to the list, too.