Miley Cyrus' Scandalous Outfit from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards Leaves Little to the Imagination

Leave it to Miley Cyrus to render us completely speechless. The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards host turned heads on the red carpet in an outrageous futuristic metallic silver one-piece (or what's left of it), courtesy of Atelier Versace, featuring two bondage-inspired buckled suspender straps, a crystal chandelier mini (or loincloth?), and very little else. She rounded out her look with thigh-high boots and a slicked back ponytail with faux dreads.

Is this perhaps a sartorial tribute to Madonna? Either way, Cyrus's look has landed herself in the VMA's notorious hall of fame of outrageous outfits. And we can't see what else she has up her sleeve (err, lack of).

