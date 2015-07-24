Miley Cyrus's 7 Most Memorable Awards Show Moments

Miley Cyrus has been tapped as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and the selection is pretty fitting. Although the awards show hasn’t had a host for the past two years (last emceed by Kevin Hart in 2012), Cyrus stole the show in 2013, with her Robin Thicke performance and in 2014 with her charitable speech. The singer is no stranger to special ceremonies, whether she’s giving a speech, performing, or just doing her own thing.

These seven moments from past awards shows prove that she knows how to put on a good show—and we can’t wait to see what she has in store next.

1. 2015 AmfAR Inspiration Gala

After she was awarded the AmfAR Inspiration Award, Cyrus gave an eloquent speech about her support for LGBTQ youth, HIV/AIDS awareness, and using her fame to make a difference in the world.

2. 2015 World Music Awards

At the World Music Awards in 2015, the “Wrecking Ball” singer took a more subtle approach to the hit song by giving an emotional performance while accompanied by piano.

3. 30th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

When given the honor of inducting Joan Jett, one of her idols, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2015, Cyrus also joined her onstage to sing “Crimson and Clover.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Gets Nude on the Cover of Paper Magazine for a Good Cause

4. 2014 VMAs

After winning Video of the Year at the 2014 VMAs for “Wrecking Ball,” Cyrus sent her friend Jesse onstage to accept the award in honor of homeless youth nationwide, kicking off her social media campaign for her organization Happy Hippie, which supports LGBTQ and homeless youth.

5. 2014 Billboard Awards

Cyrus made things a bit more magical at the Billboard Awards by joining forces with Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne for a shimmering, confetti-filled performance of The Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

6. 2013 AMAs

“Wrecking Ball” is an emotional song—so when Cyrus performed the song in front of an animated, lip-syncing cat, we have to admit we were a little confused. Still, we couldn’t shake this memorable performance from our heads.

7. 2013 VMAs

This is the performance that changed Cyrus’s reputation forever, obliterating her Disney star image as she advanced in her career. We were shocked when we first saw the “We Can’t Stop” singer twerking onstage with Robin Thicke, but as time passed, we realized she was just being Miley all along.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus's Changing Looks