Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split is now Instagram-official.

The former couple, who announced their breakup back in August, has now unfollowed each other on Instagram. It seems like Cyrus was doing a cleanse of her follow list, because she also unfollowed ex Kaitlynn Carter, though Carter still follows her on the platform.

However, Cyrus doesn't seem to be on bad terms with either ex — in an Instagram post about their breakup in August, Hemsworth wrote that "Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

After she and Carter split in September, a source told People they were still on good terms.

"They’re still friends," the source said. "They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

Cyrus has since moved on with singer Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth was recently seen showing PDA with actress Maddison Brown.

On Monday, Carter wrote an essay for Elle, in which she detailed falling "in love" with Cyrus, writing, "Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends."

"While it was short-lived, I’ll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself, and for inspiring a new level of self-discovery and wonder at all the possibilities of life," she added.