Before They Split, Here's What Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Up to As Newlyweds

It's the end of an era: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have ended their decade-long relationship after less than a year of marriage. On Saturday, Cyrus's rep announced that the pair "agreed to separate" in an effort to focus more on "their careers and themselves." But before they split, for eight months, Miley and Liam appeared to be enjoying their lives as newlyweds (discussing babies, posting sappy social media tributes, and shutting down the occasional red carpet).

Here, we take a look back at everything the couple has been up to since they tied the knot in December.

Miley wrote 4-page love letter to Liam on his birthday

A month into their marriage, Miley penned an intimate note to her husband in honor of his 29th birthday, which she screen-grabbed and posted to Instagram for fans to read.

Liam publicly declared his love to Miley on-stage

During their first public appearance post-wedding at the G'Day USA gala, Liam called Miley his "beautiful wife" when accepting an award for his roles in the films Independence Day and The Hunger Games. "Thank you to my beautiful wife," he began his speech. "You are a sweet, sweet angel."

Liam revealed Miley took his last name

While stopping by Live with Kelly and Ryan in February, the Australian actor dropped a major bombshell when co-host Kelly Ripa referred to his new wife as Miley Cyrus. “Miley Rae Hemsworth now, actually," he corrected her. However, he clarified that Miley would still continue to go by Miley Cyrus professionally.

Miley performed at the 2019 Grammys (twice!)

The singer took the stage at the annual Grammy Awards twice in 2019. For her first act, she performed the track "In My Blood" alongside Shawn Mendes, and, with her godmother Dolly Parton, she belted out the lyrics to the country star's hit "Jolene." Side note: Liam wasn't there, but for good reason. He was hospitalized for kidney stones.

Miley walked the red carpet solo for Liam's movie Isn't It Romantic?

A day after the Grammys, the premiere for Liam's latest movie Isn't It Romantic? was scheduled, but the actor was still feeling under the weather. So, being the amazing wife she was, Miley walked the carpet in his place and wrote a sappy note explaining his absence.

Miley gave Liam a NSFW Valentine

No words needed:

Miley posted her and Liam's entire wedding album on Instagram

On a more serious note, Miley shared what appeared to be her entire wedding album on social media alongside a sweet message for her hubby on Valentine's Day. "Thank you for always bending down to hug me...I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth," she captioned one of the photos.

Liam hilariously trolled Miley over her song "Party in the USA"

On their way to Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee, Liam posted a series of goofy videos, including one where he bounces up and down scream-singing his wife's hit "Party in the USA" to get her attention. Miley didn't seem super amused at first, but then gladly filmed her hubby being ridiculous.

IT'S A PARTY IN THE USA. pic.twitter.com/Q4ZbpWucMD — E! News (@enews) May 5, 2019

The couple exhibited major PDA on the red carpet

In March, the newlyweds attended Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala, and couldn't keep their hands off each other while walking down the red carpet.

Liam and Miley attended the Avengers: Endgame Premiere

The couple had a date night in honor of Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth's new film, Avengers: Endgame. Liam documented their romantic evening together on Instagram, and referred to Miley as his "hot date."

Liam discussed his and Miley's plans for babies

While he admitted he's not in a rush to become a dad, Liam joked that he'd want "ten, 15, maybe 20” kids with Cyrus when the time was right. But in all seriousness he offered: "You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

Miley and Liam attended the 2019 Met Gala

During the decade-long relationship, Liam and Miley never attended the Met Gala together until this year. Liam ignored the "Camp" theme entirely in a black tux, while Miley wore what appeared to be an '80s prom dress with polka dot tights.

Miley spent their 10-year dating anniversary dodging breakup rumors

"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," Cyrus wrote on a screenshot of an article from Gossip Cop reporting rumors of a split. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

In another post, she posted a throwback photo of them on the set of The Last Song and captioned it: "Started diggin you in 2009 @liamhemsworth. S— got deep."