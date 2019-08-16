A Timeline of All the Messy Rumors Surrounding Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth left fans devastated when they announced their split last weekend, but at the time, we could at least be comforted by the fact that the breakup seemed fairly amicable.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” her representative said in a statement. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

"Lovingly taking this time apart" seemed to imply that the two were on good terms, but in the days since the announcement, things have only gotten messier. "Sources" from both camps have made accusations laying blame on either party for the breakup, from claims that Cyrus was partying too much to conflicting claims that Hemsworth was actually the one partying too much.

Here, an easy-to-follow breakdown of this past week's most-confounding story.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

One Day Post-Split: Kaitlynn Carter

A day after the split was announced, Cyrus was photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, in Italy. Some sources have since claimed that Hemsworth was "devastated" by the photos, and others have said that while he's "hurt," he's not exactly surprised.

"Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this," a source told ET. "Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they've been talking about taking a break."

Meanwhile, friends claimed that they weren't exactly shocked by the split. "After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues," a source told People. "They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work.”

Two Days Post-Split: Cyrus Apparently Asked For Couples' Therapy

In the first few rumors that dropped, People reported a source saying that Cyrus “really fought to make it work” between her and Hemsworth, and even advocated for couples' therapy. The source didn't say whether Hemsworth denied that request, but the implication was clear: Cyrus was the one trying to fight for the relationship.

Three Days Post-Split: They're Not "Rushing" to Divorce

A source close to Cyrus then told People that the couple isn't planning to file for divorce anytime soon.

“They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements,” the source said. “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

Four Days Post-Split: Partying Accusations

While that last report sounded amicable enough, sources from both camps then started hurling accusations that the relationship ended due to the other person partying too much.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” a friend of the couple told People. “Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that it was the other way around — Hemsworth couldn't handle Cyrus “acting like the ‘old Miley’ again,” “and he wants a normal, settled-down life.”

TMZ also reported that sources from Cyrus's side said the dealbreaker was that Hemsworth was "drinking a lot and using certain drugs," but sources from his side claimed infidelity on her part.

The Page Six sources did, however, deny that Cyrus had cheated on Hemsworth. “Miley was never unfaithful," the source said. "She never hooked up with girls while she was married. It wasn’t a part of the relationship. There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge.”

Five Days Post-Split: Cyrus Is Having a Hard Time "Letting Go"

People reported that despite appearing to move on with Carter, Cyrus was actually struggling to let go of Hemsworth and their history together.

“They have a long history together, and that’s a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go,” a source close to Cyrus told the outlet. “At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too.”

A source also told E! that Cyrus had originally asked for a "break" — and not a full-on breakup.

"Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce," the source shared. "She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult. She doesn't really know what to do or what will happen next."

However, a reconciliation might apparently prove difficult, since Hemsworth was allegedly upset by the aftermath of the split.

"This whole thing has taken things to a new level and really upset him," E!'s source said. "He was blindsided and extremely hurt by the allegations against him in the press. He had no idea any of this was coming.”

Six Days Post-Split: Cyrus Isn't "100 Percent Happy" with Carter

Meanwhile, on the Kaitlynn Carter front, sources told People that the two are in a "romantic friendship," but that Cyrus isn't completely happy.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the source said. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

However, the source also said “Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy,” adding that “she hasn’t talked to Liam" since the split announcement.

How the Couple Has Responded

Cyrus spoke out for the first time following news of the split in an Instagram on Sunday, writing, "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable."

The following day, Hemsworth was approached by paparazzi asking him to comment on the breakup, to which he responded, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

He issued a statement of his own a day later, writing on Instagram, "Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Dropped a New Song and Fans Think It's a Breakup Track About Liam Hemsworth

Keeping up with the rumors has been a whirlwind, but as Hemsworth said, don't believe anything you hear that isn't straight from the horse's mouth.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he added. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."