Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Friends Aren't Shocked by Their Separation

Just when it seemed like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's decade-long love story finally got its happily ever after, the couple decided to call it quits less than a year into their marriage. For months, the pair appeared to be picture-perfect newlyweds (gushing about married life, discussing plans for a family), which made their separation that much more shocking to fans.

But not everyone was caught off guard by the sad news, according to a source close to the couple.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” the insider told People. “After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work.”

“It’s not surprising at all,” the source added.

On Saturday evening, Cyrus's rep released a statement on behalf of Miley and Liam, explaining their decision to split. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

To add insult to injury to fans rooting for the pair, Miley was spotted kissing Brody Carter's ex Kaitlynn Carter within hours of the announcement. Currently, Kaitlynn and Miley are vacationing together on Lake Como, and were photographed making out poolside while soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," an eyewitness told ET. "There were other people sitting by the pool."

While Miley seems to be moving on, we need more time to adjust to this new normal.